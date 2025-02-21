A meeting of the F1 Commission in London on Tuesday revealed the body is investigating ways to spice up the track action.

While a blue riband event, the Monaco Grand Prix is typically processional.

The tight, narrow street circuit is largely unchanged from when it was first designed in 1929, while cars have become much larger and faster.

Last year’s race saw just seven overtakes, the fewest of any grand prix all season.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the FIA announced the group is exploring the use of mandatory pitstops in the Principality.

Drivers are currently required to use two different compounds of Pirelli tyres during a dry race, essentially mandating at least one stop.

The intent is to expand that requirement for the Monaco Grand Prix as a means of introducing a degree of variability and uncertainty.

Leclerc, who won last year’s race around his home streets, is broadly in favour of the concept.

“Yeah, because strategy will become a bit more of a thing then, which I think is a good thing,” he explained.

“Monaco is super exciting on a Saturday. For us drivers, it’s incredible. It’s the best qualifying of the year.

“Then, on the Sunday, it can get a little bit too… Yeah, there’s not much happening.

“This is a way to spice things up a bit more.”

While supportive of injecting some much-needed life into the race, the Ferrari driver is mindful that the proposal could backfire.

“We’ve got to be open-minded,” he reasoned.

“If it’s the direction that we are going to take, then we need to see if that actually makes a difference or not and be open to change back if that’s not the right solution.”

Monaco is set to remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2031 after penning a new deal last November.

It will bring with it a date change, moving the race from its traditional end-of-May weekend into early June from 2026.

In another departure from tradition, this year’s Monaco GP will brandish a title sponsor for the first time in its history.