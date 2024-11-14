The Principality was one of eight events heading into the final year of their existing deals in 2025.

However, a new six-year agreement has been reached that will ensure the world championship will continue racing in around its streets until at least 2031.

“I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,” said F1 president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

Featured Videos

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

“This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco.

“It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and to decrease the environmental impact of our global Championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030.”

Monaco has been present on the calendar for much of Formula 1’s 74-year history.

In recent years, it has come under increased pressure to maintain its position as newer venues have come online.

The narrow streets of the Monaco circuit are largely unchanged from when the layout was first designed in the 1920s.

As cars have grown faster and bigger, it has led to processional racing where interest shifts from Sunday’s race to Saturday’s qualifying given overtaking is all but impossible.

Racing aside, Monaco was also believed to enjoy the lowest race hosting fee of any event not promoted by Formula 1 itself.

It enjoyed that position partly due to its history but also thanks to the glamour associated with what was, for many years, the unrivalled blue riband event on the calendar.

However, the Singapore and Las Vegas Grands Prix, among others, have arguably threatened that title.

As such, there have been concessions from promoters in Monaco and, from 2026 (the first year of its new contract), the event will move from its traditional end-of-May weekend.

Instead, it will be held on “the first full weekend in June each year.”

The intent of the move is to better streamline the calendar in an effort to improve logistics costs and sustainability initiatives.

Monaco’s new date also suggests the Canadian Grand Prix will find a new date, likely moving into May where it can be paired with the Miami Grand Prix for a more logical grouping of North American races.

F1 race promotion contracts