The 36-year-old, who was let go by Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, has kept largely out of the spotlight since his exit.

Instead, he has appeared sporadically at events for his Daniel Ricciardo Series karting competition, promoted his Enchanté clothing line, and taken time to travel and reconnect with life off the track.

Speaking at Ray White’s Connect conference on the Gold Coast, Ricciardo admitted the past year had been “a bit of self-exploration” after living “this crazy high-speed life for so long.”

“I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little thing[s] more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

The West Australian, sporting a large beard and long hair, even joked about his changing appearance.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face,” he joked. “The beard is my comfort right now.”

Ricciardo said the time away from F1 has allowed him to look back on his journey with a sense of disbelief.

“[My] childhood was great. I was always driven to do something that scared me a bit,” he recalled.

“The reason I got into racing was because no one was really doing it. It was my chance to do something a little bit cooler than everyone else.

“I was just showing off, but showing off has got me to a really good place in life.”

He admitted that several moments from his career still stand out.

“Sometimes I think about things like winning Monaco and think, ‘Did that actually happen?’” he said.

“I always loved racing, but I never thought I’d have the career I had and make it to F1.

“You just have to take everything one step at a time. If you look too far ahead, everything looks a bit daunting.”

Across his 14 seasons in the sport, driving for five different teams, Ricciardo recorded 257 starts, eight wins, three pole positions and 32 podium finishes, with a highest championship result of third in both 2014 and 2016.

Several days earlier, in an impromptu airport exchange with a fan, Ricciardo signalled his future lay firmly away from F1.

“Yeah, second half of my life I’ll try and find that another way I guess,” when asked how he could replicate the adrenaline rush of racing.

While grateful for his career, he acknowledged it was over in a flash.

“It took me a long time to actually realise I was doing it,” he added.

“Because yeah, it’s a dream and you think about it as a kid, and then when you’re there and you make it, you’re like, ‘Oh wow!’ It happens very quick.

“But, obviously, I’m very appreciative for the career I had and very grateful to do it that long.”