Traditionally, the narrow and winding seaside venue has been one of the hardest places on the calendar to overtake, while the restrictive 60kph pit lane rule — implemented to protect mechanics in the tight confines — has heavily discouraged teams from making more than one stop.

Races have tended to converge on a one-stop strategy when dry, limiting the opportunities for tactical variation.

By cutting the time loss of a pit stop, officials hope to open the door to two-stop strategies, particularly with Pirelli also opting for a softer range of tyres than in 2024.

The Italian supplier has brought the C2 as the hard, the C3 as the medium, and the C4 as the soft, one step down from the C1-C2-C3 allocation used last year when Lando Norris claimed victory for McLaren.

This weekend also marks a milestone for Pirelli, which celebrates its 500th Formula 1 world championship grand prix since first appearing at the 1950 British Grand Prix.

That day at Silverstone, Alfa Romeo drivers Giuseppe Farina, Luigi Fagioli, and Reg Parnell locked out the podium on Pirelli tyres, with Farina going on to become the sport’s first world champion.

Across its three stints in the championship — 1950-1958, 1981-1991 and since 2011 — Pirelli has been present at every era of the sport’s evolution, becoming F1’s exclusive global tyre partner in 2011.

To mark the milestone, every car and slick tyre at Zandvoort will carry a special 500th grand prix logo, with celebrations continuing into next week’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Pirelli is the title sponsor.