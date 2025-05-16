Oscar Piastri was the fastest driver for McLaren, heading his teammate Lando Norris in an uber tight session.
Just under one tenth of a second covered the top five, which was rounded out by Carlos Sainz (Williams), George Russell (Mercedes), and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari).
On his Formula 1 return, Franco Colapinto was 17th for Alpine while his teammate Pierre Gasly showed promising signs in sixth. The Argentine wound up 0.8s off the chart-topping pace set by Piastri.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.545
|23
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.577
|0.032
|23
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|WIlliams
|1:16.597
|0.052
|19
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.599
|0.054
|26
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:16.641
|0.096
|22
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:16.696
|0.151
|21
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.905
|0.36
|15
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:16.922
|0.377
|21
|9
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:16.925
|0.38
|23
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16.998
|0.453
|23
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.032
|0.487
|23
|12
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.077
|0.532
|23
|13
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:17.094
|0.549
|23
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:17.121
|0.576
|22
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.286
|0.741
|22
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:17.356
|0.811
|18
|17
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:17.373
|0.828
|21
|18
|87
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:17.446
|0.901
|20
|19
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.641
|1.096
|19
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:17.662
|1.117
|20
