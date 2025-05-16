Oscar Piastri was the fastest driver for McLaren, heading his teammate Lando Norris in an uber tight session.

Just under one tenth of a second covered the top five, which was rounded out by Carlos Sainz (Williams), George Russell (Mercedes), and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari).

On his Formula 1 return, Franco Colapinto was 17th for Alpine while his teammate Pierre Gasly showed promising signs in sixth. The Argentine wound up 0.8s off the chart-topping pace set by Piastri.