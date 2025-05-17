Norris and Piastri made mistakes in the session, which offered some insight but perhaps not the full picture of what was to come in qualifying.
Max Verstappen pushed the limits on the soft tyre but couldn’t improve on his best time set on the medium compound tyre. His Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda struggled down in 17th.
Hometown hero Kimi Antonelli was fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.897
|19
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.997
|0.100
|19
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.078
|0.181
|17
|4
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:15.399
|0.502
|15
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.451
|0.554
|26
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:15.457
|0.560
|21
|7
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.508
|0.611
|20
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.662
|0.765
|14
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15.732
|0.835
|20
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15.787
|0.890
|25
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.819
|0.922
|18
|12
|87
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:15.944
|1.047
|14
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15.975
|1.078
|22
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:15.977
|1.080
|21
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.990
|1.093
|14
|16
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:16.046
|1.149
|17
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:16.110
|1.213
|14
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:16.210
|1.313
|14
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16.238
|1.341
|16
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:16.387
|1.49
|15
