Speaking to Speedcafe during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, the Frenchman reflected on the season so far and his ambitions within the team.

Across 2025, he has scored 28 points, five more than his total across all of 2024, and sits 15th in the championship in one of the closest midfield battles in recent memory.

With only six rounds remaining, Ocon described the 2025 season as part of a work in progress for his time at the team.

“We started the year with a really tough first race and we managed to turn things around,” he explained.

“We’ve scored good points after that. The last couple of races have been tough as it was at tracks that weren’t necessarily suiting our car.

“But I hope that this part of the season is going to help us more to go back where we should be.”

The 29-year-old said there had been few weekends across 2025 where the car had felt complete throughout.

“As soon as you put on new tyres I want the car to feel better each time,” Ocon said.

“I’ve rarely had that this year. It was a few times when this happened but when it does happen, we really have great weekends.”

Alongside his search for a perfect weekend, the French driver said he has embraced his role as a senior figure within the team alongside rookie teammate Oliver Bearman.

“We are having a great relationship,” he said.

“It’s really nice. To be working with someone that’s bringing fresh air and that’s ready for any challenge.

“I think we’re teaming up in a great way.”

Haas currently sits ninth in the constructors’ championship and remain in a tight battle with Sauber, Aston Martin, and Racing Bulls for sixth place, with all four teams separated by 36 points.

Ocon said pushing for the highest possible finish in the constructors’ standings remained the goal.

“I think anything’s possible,” he said.

“Looking at how tight things are. It only takes a weekend or two to straight away come back as it’s so tight. So yeah, we’ll see where we end up.

“We need a bit more performance out of the car now at this stage, but the aim is to fight to come back through the ranks.”

Two of the teams Haas is battling with, Sauber and Racing Bulls, secured famous podiums across 2025, with fifth-placed Williams also landing a podium at last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Asked whether Haas could join them on the podium, Ocon remained pragmatic.

“I don’t think we’ve been able to be in this kind of position so far this season,” he explained.

“So at this point I don’t think we deserve to be on the podium because we haven’t done things right at the time where there was the opportunity.

“I think it’s so close out there that we need to do, your race is straightforward and correct and box at the right time and get the right course and stuff.

“And I don’t feel like when these races were there, we’ve done that.”

Away from the racetrack, Ocon has recently indulged his passion for cars.

He recently worked with Mansory and Lamborghini to design a Revuelto model in his personal colours and logos, a project that he said he was very excited to finally get around to.

“We decided on what car we wanted to do and for me the Revuelto was the car I wanted to do it on,” he explained.

“It’s everything that I wanted basically and I wanted to do it for a long time.”

“I was about to do it in the previous years with another company but that didn’t happen and I’m glad it didn’t happen because what we’ve done now is much better.”

Ocon also praised the human side of F1, reflecting on the recent test session with Romain Grosjean, which saw the former Haas driver return to the cockpit of an F1 car for the first time since his fiery accident in 2020 that ended his F1 career.

“It was awesome to be there and witness that day and great that the team remembers and have a human side,” Ocon said.

“In F1 it’s quite rare to have human sides anymore. I think it’s like a business. And it’s quite sad that this is the case.

“People at high roles forget. That’s not the case of Haas.”