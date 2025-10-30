The case, held at the Royal Courts of Justice, centres on Massa’s long-standing claim that he was unfairly denied the 2008 title due to the infamous “Crashgate” scandal at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brazilian is seeking recognition as the rightful champion, alongside approximately £64 million ($128 million AUD) in damages and interest, from the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), and former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Massa’s lawsuit alleges that both Ecclestone and then-FIA president Max Mosley were aware of Renault’s deliberate crash during the 2008 Singapore race — in which Nelson Piquet Jr intentionally hit the wall to help teammate Fernando Alonso — but chose not to act to protect the sport’s reputation. Ecclestone later suggested his 2023 comments on the issue were mistranslated.

During that race, Massa had been leading before a chaotic pit stop under the safety car saw Ferrari mistakenly release him with the fuel hose still attached.

He finished 13th and failed to score, while championship rival Lewis Hamilton went on to win the title by a single point at the season finale in Brazil by famously passing Timo Glock on the last lap.

The FIA’s legal representatives dismissed Massa’s case as lacking substance and jurisdictional basis, arguing that his defeat stemmed from his own and Ferrari’s mistakes rather than a broader conspiracy.

“Mr Massa’s claim is as torturous as it is overly ambitious,” a statement from the FIA defence read.

“The multi-millionaire Brazil national and resident brings a claim in this jurisdiction of England and Wales founded on an alleged breach of the supranational rulebook of the FIA, a private international sporting organisation domiciled in France, concerning events at and around the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix over 17 years ago, on 28 September 2008.

“Mr Massa’s claim conspicuously overlooks a catalogue of his own errors or those of his team, Ferrari, during the Singapore GP and at other GPs which contributed to his overall second place finish in the drivers’ championship that season.”

The defence also took aim at what it called contradictions in Massa’s argument, pointing to the Brazilian’s statements that the case “is not about money” despite his substantial damages claim.

“By way of relief Mr Massa seeks currently £64,000,000 in damages, but his legal representative has publicly declared that the purpose of his claim is ‘not financial’,” the FIA said in its filing.

Massa, however, has maintained that his pursuit is about justice and recognition rather than compensation.

He argues that if the FIA had acted on information allegedly known at the time, the results of the Singapore race would have been cancelled or adjusted — a change that would have handed him the world championship.

Bernie Ecclestone’s defence team also sought to downplay the impact of Renault’s actions, instead highlighting Massa’s own costly errors in Singapore.

“At the Singapore Grand Prix, Mr Massa performed very poorly in that race,” Ecclestone’s lawyer, David Quest KC said.

“He finished in 13th place and scored zero points and that was largely due to errors he made during the pit stop, running over a member of his pit crew and then leaving the pits with the fuel hose still attached.

“The race was also notable for what happened on lap 14, due to Mr Piquet crashing heavily at Turn 14, causing the safety car.

“That crash by Piquet was a deliberate ploy by Renault. Fernando Alonso had already pitted, and took advantage to win the race

“Massa’s poor form, nor Hamilton’s strong form, weren’t related to the crash.”

The case began earlier this week before Mr Justice Robert Jay, who will determine whether Massa’s claim has sufficient grounds to proceed to a full trial.

If the court sides with the FIA, FOM, and Ecclestone, the case could be dismissed outright.