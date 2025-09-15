F1 fans will be able to see the exhibition at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Yarra River from November 29.

Melbourne will become the eighth different city and the first in the Asia-Pacific region after Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, Buenos Aires, London, and Amsterdam to host the event.

The exhibition, which is being brought Down Under by Sony Music and TEG Experiences, will feature several Formula 1 cars from various eras of the sport.

Among the highlights is an Australian-focused element, a brand-new and exclusive part of the Melbourne exhibition.

Organisers said it will celebrate the significant contributions from Australia on motorsport, highlighting drivers and tracks.

Other highlights include state-of-the-art racing simulators, interactive installations, and exclusive content, including archive video footage and interviews with the sport’s greatest contributors.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

A feature of the exhibition will be a variety of historic memorabilia.

The exhibition begins with a segment dubbed “Once Upon A Time In Formula 1” featuring a gallery showcasing the sport’s most defining moments.

The “Design Lab” will take fans through contributions from tyre supplier Pirelli and several of its teams, including McLaren, Mercedes, Williams, Red Bull, and Sauber.

“Drivers and Duels” tells the stories of drivers and their rivalries. That part of the exhibition features more than 60 helmets and famous race suits from the championship’s 75-year history.

“Revolution By Design” dives into the famous Formula 1 innovations from Lotus, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda. F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolf also features.

One of the most well-known parts of the exhibition is the “Survival” section, featuring the remains of Romain Grosjean’s destroyed Haas from his fiery 2020 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix crash. That section includes burnt parts of his car and his apparel.

The show reaches its crescendo with a cinematic and immersive experience dubbed “The Pit Wall” where fans can relive famous Formula 1 moments.

The details of the Australian-focused element are still to be confirmed.

“Every time Formula 1 comes to Melbourne we feel the passion for the sport throughout this amazing city, so it’s only fitting for it to be the destination for the first F1 Exhibition show in Asia-Pacific,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1.

“The Exhibition celebrates the sport’s rich history and Australia’s outstanding contribution to Formula 1. I’m really excited for fans to go on an incredible immersive journey through our sport’s most memorable moments.”

Interested attendees can sign up for the waitlist at f1exhibition.au to receive pre-sale access from Friday, October 3. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, October 6 via Ticketek. Tickets for adults start at 49.90 and $24.90 for children.