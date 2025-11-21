Formula 1 heads to the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas this weekend for Round 22 of the 2025 season, with Lando Norris holding his largest championship lead of the year and Oscar Piastri desperate to bounce back and stay in contention.

The 6.201km Las Vegas street circuit hosts the third running of the grand prix, winding past the Strip, Bellagio fountains, and Caesars Palace. High-speed straights, challenging braking zones, and tight corners under the bright lights have made this one of F1’s most thrilling night races.

Both previous winners — Max Verstappen in 2023 and George Russell in 2024 — started from the front row, giving the race a 100 percent front-row winning record.

McLaren arrive as the team to watch, but neither Norris nor Piastri has ever stood on the Vegas podium. Last year, Norris finished sixth and Piastri seventh — their best results at the track. Yet Australians have history here: Alan Jones won the first-ever Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1981, one of only two races ever held in the city.

Off the track, Las Vegas is a spectacle in itself. Known as “the brightest spot on Earth” visible from space, the city sees around 300 weddings every day and consumes more shellfish daily than the rest of the United States combined.

With the championship on the line, McLaren chasing a first podium at the circuit, and Piastri desperate to find form, the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix promises high-stakes drama.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Street Circuit takes place on November 21-23 (AEDT).

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 3pm AEDT on Sunday, November 23. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

It will be a chilly weekend in Las Vegas, particularly as the skies turn dark for racing at night. Temperatures will hover around the low teens to single digits, with a high 19 degrees during the day on race day, and a low of eight at night.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Australia

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Australia?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, November 21

Practice 1: 11:00am-1:00pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 2:45pm-4:28pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, November 22

Practice 3: 11:15am-1:10pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 2:55pm-4:05pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, November 23

Build-up: 1:30pm-2:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 2:55pm-5:00pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 2 airing all the action on each day across the weekend.

Can I live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, November 21

Practice 1: 1:00pm-3:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 2: 4:45pm-6:30pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, November 22

Practice 3: 1:15pm-3:10pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 4:00pm-7:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, November 23

Build-up: 3:30pm-4:55pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 4:55pm-7:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 21 November Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 16:30 11:30 10:30 11:00 10:00 8:30 13:30 F1 Academy Practice Session 40 minutes 18:00 13:00 12:00 12:30 11:30 10:00 15:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 20:00 15:00 14:00 14:30 13:30 12:00 17:00 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 30 minutes 21:30 16:30 15:30 16:00 15:00 13:30 18:30 Saturday, 22 November Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 16:30 11:30 10:30 11:00 10:00 8:30 13:30 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 18:15 13:15 12:15 12:45 11:45 10:15 15:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 20:00 15:00 14:00 14:30 13:30 12:00 17:00 Sunday, 23 November F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 16:20 11:20 10:20 10:50 9:50 8:20 13:20 Formula 1 Grand Prix (71 Laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 20:00 15:00 14:00 14:30 13:30 12:00 17:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Sao Paulo GP)