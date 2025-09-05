The ex-Haas team principal has been linked with acquiring the KTM satellite team for months and now that has been made official.

Steiner has acquired the group as part of a consortium managed by Richard Coleman, who will remove into the CEO and team principal roles repsectively.

The new structure will take full effect from 2026 and the team will continue under the Red Bull KTM Tech3 banner, remaining at its French base at Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Steiner.

“Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy.

“Hervé’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations.

“We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.”

Herve Poncharal, founder and incumbent team principal, will continue to lead Tech3 this year before relinquishing the reins.

Poncharal will remain onboard in a consultant capacity.

“This is the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting one for all of us,” said Poncharal.

“I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Tech3 was born, winning MotoGP races and taking so many podiums, as well as what we have built over these decades with all the people we crossed paths with.

“When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change. I know that Guenther will lead the team with direction, ambition, and integrity – not forgetting that little bit of rock’n’roll spirit it was founded on.”

Poncharal said Tech3 will be “in good hands” into the new era of MotoGP, which will usher in a new set of regulations in 2027.

“Steiner has been evaluating opportunities in MotoGP for more than two years, driven by a long-standing belief in MotoGP’s strength as a sports entertainment property alongside the potential to evolve Tech3 from a successful racing team into a sports franchise,” said Poncharal.

“The mission on arrival is to maximise both – retaining the team’s sporting pedigree whilst beginning a new era at the forefront of fan connection as the sport continues its trajectory of growth. The acquisition transaction will be funded by a group of investors led by IKON Capital.”

Tech3 is one of the oldest MotoGP teams on the grid, having been founded in 1990.

Its MotoGP riders are Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales. The team also competes in Moto3 with Australian Jacob Roulstone.