As part of its technical partnership with Toyota, the team is running its 2023-spec VF-23 under the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program today and tomorrow — marking a rare public F1 appearance at a circuit that hasn’t hosted a grand prix since 2008.

Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will take the wheel today, followed by the F1 debut of multiple Super GT champion Sho Tsuboi on Thursday.

“I’m naturally very excited that in our first season running the team’s TPC program we’re able to enjoy two days running at Fuji Speedway in Japan,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said.

“The significance of running our car at Toyota’s home circuit – where we first announced our partnership with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing last October, it’s quite special.”

The initiative is part of Haas’s deepening collaboration with Toyota. The test provides valuable track time for both experienced and emerging Japanese drivers while also giving Toyota engineers and mechanics first-hand F1 experience.

For Hirakawa, it continues his increasing involvement with the team.

The 31-year-old has already contested FP1 sessions in Bahrain and Spain this year, with further outings planned in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. He also completed a TPC test at Silverstone and drove the 2024 car at last year’s post-season test.

Tsuboi, the reigning Super Formula champion, will be driving an F1 car for the first time. He currently sits third in the 2025 standings and claimed victory at Autopolis last month.

Komatsu said it was “equally satisfying” to hand the 30-year-old his debut, noting his “pedigree as a multiple champion.”

Masaya Kaji, Director of TGR Global Motorsport, said the test is a key part of Toyota’s focus on technical and human development.

“We’ve formed a technical partnership aimed at honing the three essential elements of car manufacturing – ‘People, Pipeline and Product’,” he said.

“This TPC is part of our efforts related to ‘People’, which focuses on developing human resources.”

Opening the event to the public was a deliberate move, Komatsu said, designed to help grow F1’s fanbase in Japan and offer a low-commitment way for casual fans to engage.

“We know the passion Japanese fans have for Formula 1, so to get a second run in the country there this year after April’s Japanese Grand Prix is fantastic,” he said.

According to The Race, entry is just 1200 yen ($12.50 AUD) for adults and 900 yen ($9.50 AUD) for high school students, with free admission for junior high students and younger.

“Unless you are really into it, you’re not going to make that commitment,” Konatsu told The Race. “But, testing, hopefully it’s a much more easier one to get into it.

“If we can make some people who are just a general sports fan by just having a passing interest [think], ‘It’s only an hour away, I might just see what it’s like for a few hours’, that level.

“If we can get people in for that, I think it’s good for Formula 1.

Fans will also receive free pit lane access with their ticket where they can view the Haas garage up close. The event will include autograph sessions and an end-of-day Q&A with the drivers and Komatsu.

A small upgrade fee grants access to a special grandstand normally reserved for VIPs, offering premium views of the on-track action. Attendees can also pay to drive their own road cars on the 4.563km Fuji circuit during the lunch break.

With Toyota staff also on-site, the test doubles as a real-world learning platform for the next generation of Japanese motorsport engineers and mechanics.

The Fuji event marks Haas’ second on-track outing in Japan this year, following April’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, which recorded its highest attendance in nearly 20 years.

It’s also the latest step in Haas’ uniquely Japan-focused testing program, which has included appearances by former F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima, and even saw team owner Gene Haas and Komatsu himself drive the VF-23 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

Fuji last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2008, where Fernando Alonso took victory ahead of Robert Kubica and Kimi Raikkonen.