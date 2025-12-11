Verstappen earned an estimated $114 million AUD in 2025, a slight increase on last year’s $112 million AUD, thanks to a $97 million AUD base salary and $16 million AUD in performance bonuses. His financial dominance continued even as he missed a fifth straight title by two points to Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton ranked second after securing a record estimated $105 million AUD salary in his first year with Ferrari, plus $752,000 AUD in bonuses. His 2025 figure was a major jump from the $85 million AUD he earned in 2024 and the highest guaranteed salary in F1 history.

Newly crowned world champion Norris placed third with an estimated $86.4 million AUD, boosted by a reported $15 million AUD title bonus. The Briton’s total represented a dramatic rise from the $52.6 million AUD he earned last year as he delivered McLaren’s first drivers’ crown since 2008.

One of the most notable changes came from Oscar Piastri, who climbed from seventh in 2024 to fourth in the latest ranking. Forbes reported the McLaren driver earned $23.3 million AUD more than last season’s $33 million AUD total, thanks to a heavy increase in bonuses tied to his consistent podium form and title push. It also follows the Melbourne driver being named on the Australian Financial Review’s 2025 Young Rich List earlier this year.

Charles Leclerc completed the top five with an estimated $45 million AUD — up from $40 million AUD in 2024 — following the salary increase tied to the long-term Ferrari deal he signed last year.

The list saw several changes from the 2024 order. Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly both fell out of the top 10, opening the door for two newcomers. Lance Stroll came in at at No. 8 with an estimated $20.3 million AUD, based partly on compensation disclosed in Aston Martin’s public filings, and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli landed at No. 10 on $18.8 million AUD.

Carlos Sainz, a top 10 earner in 2024 with $28.5 million AUD, remained in the 2025 group despite reportedly earning $9 million AUD less in his first year with Williams.

Forbes highlighted surging team revenues — averaging $646 million AUD — and soaring valuations of up to $5.4 billion AUD as driving forces behind rising salaries. The cost cap’s exclusion of driver pay continues to give teams freedom to spend aggressively on talent.

While endorsement income is not included in the list, Forbes noted Hamilton remains F1’s strongest commercial draw with an estimated $30 million AUD in off-track earnings over the past year, compared to Verstappen’s estimated $9 million AUD.