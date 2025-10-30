Piastri made his debut on the list in 56th place with an estimated fortune of $122 million, joining a record 22 newcomers this year.

Ricciardo, who retired from Formula 1 earlier in 2025, continued to feature prominently, sitting 35th with an estimated wealth of $194 million — up $7 million from last year.

The pair are the latest motorsport stars to appear alongside some of Australia’s biggest names in tech and entertainment.

Basketballer Ben Simmons remained the country’s richest sports star under 40, worth $260 million, while Margot Robbie topped the entertainment category at $193 million.

To qualify for this year’s list, entrants required a minimum wealth of $44 million, up from $38 million in 2024 — reflecting the nation’s booming young entrepreneurial and sporting fortunes.

Collectively, the 100 listers are now worth $31.7 billion, an increase of nearly 10 percent year-on-year.

Rich List editor Yolanda Redrup said the 2025 results mark another record-breaking year for the nation’s young high earners.

“It’s been another record-breaking year for the wealthiest Australians aged 40 and under, whose collective fortunes have risen 1700 per cent in the 22 years since the first Young Rich List was published,” Redrup said.

Piastri’s inclusion follows a standout year on and off the track.

The 24-year-old’s rise as a championship contender in 2025 cemented his status as a global sporting name, and last month also earned him a place on Esquire’s list of Australia’s richest athletes, where he ranked seventh with annual earnings of $8.95 million.

His contract extension announced at the Australian Grand Prix in March — expected to lift his pay to around $41 million per season from next year — is set to push his net worth sharply higher in 2026.

For Ricciardo, his position on the Young Rich List underscores his continued marketability even after leaving F1.

Long-standing brand deals, investments, and career earnings have kept him among the country’s most bankable athletes.