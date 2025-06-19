The French rookie has been one of the standout performers of the 2025 season with Racing Bulls, scoring points in half the races so far and currently sits tenth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Hadjar has also consistently outpaced teammate Liam Lawson, who began the season at Red Bull but was swapped with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races due to underperformance.

Now, with Tsunoda struggling alongside Max Verstappen in Red Bull’s often-criticised second seat, Hadjar’s name is the latest to be floated as a potential call-up to the senior team.

Speaking on Formula 1’s official podcast F1: Beyond the Grid, Hadjar was asked whether he felt ready for a promotion to the senior team.

“No — but I’ll take it,” he replied. “I’m a fighter, that’s all.”

The 20-year-old admitted he was “curious” to see how he would fare alongside the reigning world champion, describing the challenge as a major motivator.

“What drives me is fighting against the best in the world,” he said. “To have Max as a team mate, I would learn so much.”

Hadjar also spoke highly of Verstappen’s attitude, saying that he sees him as a relaxed and approachable presence.

“I think he’s a very chill guy. [He] gets on with everyone as long as things are fine on track. He’s a cool guy,” he said.

He also acknowledged the natural expectation placed on drivers within Red Bull’s junior system.

“The natural trajectory as a Red Bull Junior driver is to end up at Red Bull, right?” Hadjar added.

Despite the ongoing speculation about his future, Hadjar said he remained committed to Racing Bulls and emphasised his focus is on his personal development.

“I’m so happy with my team. I’m just learning so much every weekend,” he said.

“I just want to keep doing that. Just enjoy it. Enjoy the fights with the other guys, and don’t disappoint myself.”