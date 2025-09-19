The 20-year-old has impressed in his debut season with Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, delivering seven points-scoring finishes and a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix despite a crash on his F1 debut in Australia.

That form has intensified speculation that he could replace Yuki Tsunoda, whose 2025 campaign has struggled to produce consistent results.

“Yeah, I did, and I think it’s very funny,” Hadjar said when asked about the reports.

Pressed on why, he added: “Because I didn’t sign anything.”

He stressed that driver decisions will only be final at the end of the season.

“The goal has always been to be a Red Bull driver since I signed with Red Bull, with the Red Bull Junior Team.

“It has always been decided, at least for me, at the very end of the season.

“I think it makes sense, because there are eight races to go, so I need to keep pushing.”

Hadjar said stepping up next year could be smoother than it was for previous promotions due to new regulations and car characteristics.

“2026 is a different question because it’s a brand-new start for the team,” he added.

“There won’t be this talk of the second car thing … This wouldn’t be a thing, because it’s a brand-new car for everyone.”

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that Hadjar, along with Verstappen, already has a contract for 2026.

“The only thing that’s certain is that Verstappen and Hadjar have contracts. Where and in what position is still open, however,” Marko said, underlining that no final team decisions will be made until at least the end of October, after the Mexican Grand Prix.

While Hadjar appears the favourite to move up, Tsunoda still has a chance to retain his seat.

The Japanese driver admitted he is focused on delivering results over the next three races.

“I’m not really thinking much about the future yet,” he said.

“Every race is crucial at this moment. I just need to keep delivering the results and showing progress every race, and then let them decide what they want to do.”

Liam Lawson, who was demoted to Racing Bulls after his first two races at Red Bull failed to live up to expectations, advised Hadjar to ignore the speculation.

“At the end of the day, we’re all racing drivers, we all have to have enough self-confidence to be in the sport in the first place,” Lawson said.

“He’s done a good job this year and I think he needs to just focus on the job and focus on preparing the best he can.

“Not listening to everything that’s said about what it’s going to be like because, at the end of the day, nobody actually knows. Only the guys that have done it [know].”

Marko stressed that while the rumours around Hadjar are strong, the team remains committed to supporting Tsunoda.

“We all still have hope for Yuki,” Marko said.

“His goal for the rest of the year must be to finish in the points as often and consistently as possible.

“Then we’ll see how things go next year.”

Red Bull is also believed to be considering promoting Formula 2 rookie Arvid Lindblad into Racing Bulls next season.

That could trigger further movements in the junior team, with Hadjar’s current teammate Lawson and Tsunoda competing for the remaining seats.