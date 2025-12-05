Norris enters the finale with a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen and 16 over Piastri in Formula 1’s first three-way final-round fight since 2010.

But with the permutations tight, one widely discussed scenario involves Verstappen leading, Piastri running third and Norris fourth — a combination that would hand the Red Bull driver a fifth world title unless McLaren switched positions between its own cars.

Asked directly whether he would expect or want Piastri to move aside in that moment, Norris made clear his feelings while also ruling out requesting any help.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” he said.

“Honestly, I would love it, but I don’t think I would ask it because… I don’t know, it’s up to Oscar if he would allow it.

“I don’t think it is necessarily down to me. It’s the same if it’s the other way around.

“Would I be willing or not? Personally, I think I would because I feel like I’m always like that, and that’s just how I am. But yeah, it’s not really up to me, and I am not going to ask it.

I don’t want to ask it because I don’t think it’s necessarily a fair question. And at the same time, if that’s how it ends and Max wins, then well, that’s it. Congrats to him and I look forward to next year.

“It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change my life. So, he will deserve it over us.”

Piastri was similarly cautious when asked about the hypothetical scenario.

“It’s not something we’ve discussed, so yeah, until I know what’s kind of expected,” he said.

“I don’t really have an answer until I know what’s expected of me.”

Verstappen suggested employing team orders in such a situation would be logical.

“If I had to win the championship with a teammate helping out, it’s better to win it,” he told Dutch media.

“In 20 years’ time, you still have the trophy, which is better than no trophy.

“It’s quite normal McLaren would do that.”

Although not in the championship race, George Russell also weighed in, insisting McLaren shouldn’t employ team orders in that scenario.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who’s also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your team-mate,” he said.

“I think if it were, you know, in other seasons gone by – let’s just say, you know, Checo [Perez] and Max or [Rubens] Barrichello and [Michael] Schumacher – when clearly one driver is the one going for the championship, and if in the last race, the guy who doesn’t have a shot of winning the championship moves over, that is absolutely reasonable. And I think every single driver would do that.

“But for me, I don’t think it would be fair at all. I think they both need to be given a shot. And if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job, and that’s racing. That’s how it should be.”

Despite the complex permutations, Norris said he is approaching the weekend relaxed.

“I’ve not been in this situation before. At the minute, I feel good. I don’t think of it at all until people ask,” he said.

“I come into the weekend not thinking of it. Just playing some golf, being with my mates and I look forward to doing that on Monday, whether I’m hungover or not!

“It’s the same as the last few weeks. I’ve still felt comfortable and felt good in the car.”