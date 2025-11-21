Lando Norris topped second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1m33.602s, edging Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, with Charles Leclerc third before a late gearbox issue ended his session early.
Nico Hulkenberg was fourth, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, while George Russell, Alex Albon, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton completed the top ten.
The session was twice red-flagged due to a loose manhole cover and late track repairs, leaving many drivers — including Oscar Piastri— unable to complete soft-tyre laps. Multiple offs highlighted the low-grip conditions, with Norris and Hadjar both sliding wide at Turn 16.
Cars return for FP3 at 4.30pm local time Friday (11.30am AEDT Saturday).
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren
|1:33.602
|13
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.029s
|18
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.161s
|16
|4
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.277s
|14
|5
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.291s
|16
|6
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.299s
|16
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.435s
|18
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0.465s
|17
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.503s
|16
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.525s
|17
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.589s
|15
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.771s
|18
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.833s
|16
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.891s
|12
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|+1.090s
|16
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.222s
|18
|17
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|+1.384s
|17
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.410s
|14
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|+1.626s
|18
|20
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.897s
|15
