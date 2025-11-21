Lando Norris topped second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1m33.602s, edging Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, with Charles Leclerc third before a late gearbox issue ended his session early.

Nico Hulkenberg was fourth, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, while George Russell, Alex Albon, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton completed the top ten.

The session was twice red-flagged due to a loose manhole cover and late track repairs, leaving many drivers — including Oscar Piastri— unable to complete soft-tyre laps. Multiple offs highlighted the low-grip conditions, with Norris and Hadjar both sliding wide at Turn 16.

Cars return for FP3 at 4.30pm local time Friday (11.30am AEDT Saturday).