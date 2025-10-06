The Ferrari driver had been investigated for track limits infringements on laps 60 and 61 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with officials confirming he left the circuit several times while managing a braking issue.

Hamilton reported a sudden front brake failure just three laps from the finish, forcing him to coast through corners as he tried to reach the chequered flag.

Despite the issue, he finished just ahead of Fernando Alonso, having been allowed through earlier by teammate Charles Leclerc to chase down Kimi Antonelli.

However, a post-race review found that Hamilton had breached Article 33.3 of the FIA Sporting Regulations, which requires drivers to remain within track limits unless a justifiable reason exists.

“The Stewards heard from the team representative and the driver, reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence,” the stewards’ report stated.

“During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track at several occasions. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation.

“This being said… the Stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement. This was not contested by the team representative nor the driver.”

Hamilton was subsequently given a five-second time penalty, dropping him behind Alonso to eighth in the final classification.

Over team radio, Hamilton questioned the decision after being informed of the penalty by his race engineer Riccardo Adami.

“Surely it’s not a penalty when it’s force majeure?” he asked.

The ruling capped off a frustrating weekend for the seven-time world champion, who had already faced an earlier investigation for a separate red flag incident during practice.

It also continued Ferrari’s mixed run of form, with Leclerc finishing ahead in seventh after Hamilton’s demotion.

Hamilton’s penalty means Alonso inherits seventh place, marking another solid result for the Aston Martin driver following a strong recovery drive from tenth on the grid that also earned him Driver of the Day honours.