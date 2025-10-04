Ricciardo’s last F1 appearance came at the 2024 Singapore GP, when he was unexpectedly dropped by Racing Bulls and replaced by Lawson for the remainder of the season.

Lawson had previously subbed in for Ricciardo at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, scoring his first F1 points with a ninth-place finish and impressing in qualifying by outpacing then-world champion Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Speedcafe in Singapore, Lawson said he missed Ricciardo being in the paddock.

“On the grid, yeah,” he said.

“I still speak to him and he’s still genuinely a good guy in the background as well as he was at the track.

“Obviously, a year ago was not a very fun weekend for any of us here. But I think enjoying himself away from racing for a bit.”

Earlier in the weekend, Lawson also reflected on his personal relationship with Ricciardo and how they have remained close since the Australian left the sport last year.

“I think the only thing I took away from it was how much of a good person Daniel is and how he was to me through the whole journey, from when I first came into the seat when he had his injury to going back to reserve,” Lawson said.

“We had a very good relationship — still do, honestly. I think my only takeaway from that weekend last year was just how much respect I have for him.”

The New Zealander also said Ricciardo had passed on his congratulations after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last round, which saw Lawson achieve his best-ever F1 finish with fifth.

“He sent me a nice message after Baku,” Lawson said. “He’s obviously off on his own journey at the moment. But he’s been very supportive.”

Lawson also highlighted the shared bond that comes from their common roots.

“Obviously we’re from the same part of the world as well, so it’s something that we probably both understand — it’s quite difficult to get to this point, and we’re both really lucky,” he added.

Since leaving F1, Ricciardo has focused on his karting series in the UK and other personal ventures, describing life post-Formula 1 as “retirement from at least the world I was living in.”

Lawson endured a tough start to his return to Singapore, crashing out of FP2 on Friday and ending the session 17th, after finishing 15th in FP1 earlier in the day.