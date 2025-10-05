The Racing Bulls driver is in the midst of a career-best run of form, highlighted by fifth place in Baku — his strongest F1 result to date and his third points finish in the past five Grands Prix.

But while that upturn has reignited his hopes of staying on the grid, Lawson insists he’s not getting carried away.

“Those kinds of results are what we need, especially at this part of the year,” he told Speedcafe.

“But I think at the same time, the decision’s not down to me, so all I can control is the performances I have on track and that’s just what I’m focused on trying to repeat.”

The 23-year-old admits that, like any driver, his ultimate goal is to win, but he’s realistic about the path ahead.

“Winning! That’s I think what we all obviously are trying to achieve,” he said.

“It’s not an expectation at all, but it’s obviously a goal that we’re all working towards and for me, I’m trying to do that as quickly as possible and that’s what I’d love to be doing.”

Lawson’s consistency since mid-season has put him back on Red Bull’s radar after a difficult start to the year.

Having been dropped from the senior team after just two races earlier in 2025, the New Zealander endured a challenging period at Racing Bulls before finding form again around Austria, a moment he pinpointed as the turning point.

“I think little details here and there but we definitely found some things midway through the season to make me comfortable in the car,” he told F1.com earlier in the weekend.

“Probably around Austria was the turning point in terms of results coming in. The pace has been quite good since the start, it’s just a lot has to happen on an F1 weekend and to put it all together is what we struggled with.

“That’s what’s clicked recently and obviously I’m well aware that it can change very quickly in this sport.”

That realism has been a recurring theme for Lawson, who admits he’s deliberately avoided dwelling on Red Bull’s decision to drop him earlier in the year.

“I think [the Red Bull demotion] is something that maybe I’ll look back on more when the season is done,” he said.

“At least during the season there’s so much going on that I haven’t really thought about it too much… especially now, it’s a very important time in the season for me, for next year.”

That next year remains uncertain. Red Bull is weighing up options for both its senior and junior teams, with Lawson believed to be competing with Yuki Tsunoda and young Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad for one of the two Racing Bulls seats.

While a return to the main Red Bull outfit appears unlikely, staying within the camp remains possible, but only if he continues to deliver.

“We’re in a programme that’s very high pressure, it’s been like that always and will continue to be that way until a decision comes,” he said.

“It doesn’t change the focus, every time I get in the car I try and drive it as fast as I can.”

Lawson said he expects clarity on his future in the coming races, but is keeping his attention on what he can control.

“The message to us, I’m sure it’s the same across all of us, is perform — and the better we perform, the better chance we have at staying in the sport,” he added.

“But the time frame is very vague at the moment.”

With Racing Bulls currently holding sixth in the Constructors’ standings and within striking distance of Williams for fifth, Lawson knows his performances can strengthen both his team’s position and his own case for a 2026 seat.

“I try not to think too much about the decision they’re making and how they’re perceiving things,” he said.

“As much as Baku was a great weekend, the mindset changes very quickly because I’m well aware we need to keep this consistency going and one good result is not enough.”

Lawson qualified 14th for the Singapore Grand Prix, an impressive effort given the work needed to repair his car after he crashed for a second time in FP3 on Saturday.