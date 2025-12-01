The Kiwi managed a largely uneventful race, gaining positions through a combination of strategy and solid pace, and said he was pleased to leave Lusail with points.

“It’s positive to come away from the race with points after where we started,” he said.

“We had really strong pace when we were in clean air, but then spent the majority of the race in traffic.”

Teammate Isack Hadjar had also been in the points late in the race, running as high as sixth, before a front wheel deflector broke on the penultimate lap and forced him out.

“It’s a shame to not have both cars in the points today after the damage Isack experienced towards the end, however I’m looking forward to closing out the season in Abu Dhabi while we fight for our position in the constructors’,” Lawson added.

The result moves Lawson to 38 points in the drivers’ standings, just three behind Oliver Bearman in 13th, and marks his seventh points finish of 2025.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane praised Lawson’s drive while addressing Hadjar’s technical issue.

“First of all, we apologise to Isack for the failure on his car,” he said.

“The front wheel deflector broke which we think is likely a consequence of the heavy kerbing here. Nevertheless, it shouldn’t do that, and we will investigate how it happened.

“Up to that point, it was an incredibly strong race, we were in for 6th place and racing well. Liam also had a very strong race; from 12th to 9th, finishing in the points and showing really good pace throughout the race.

“We go to Abu Dhabi with a job to do still, but I’m confident we’ll have the performance and can round off the season on a high.”

Racing Bulls now hold a 12-point advantage over Aston Martin in sixth in the constructors’ standings, with Haas and Sauber within 25 points.