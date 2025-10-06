Lawson finished 15th after starting 12th on the grid following the disqualification of both Williams cars.

The Racing Bulls driver attempted a long first stint in the hope of a Safety Car, but despite initially being well-positioned, he became stuck in traffic after his pit stop and was unable to recover positions to fully challenge for points.

“We stayed out most of the race on a set of mediums and unfortunately ended up behind a train of cars after we boxed,” Lawson explained.

“Had we started higher up the grid, we could’ve potentially ended up in the points with our pace, but a tough quali meant it was going to be tricky from the outset.

“Obviously yesterday was very costly before qualifying… I’m trying to drive two, three seconds quicker than what I’ve been driving before I shunted.

“So, yeah, obviously a big learning for me, something that… I take responsibility for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb)

Despite the setback, Lawson remained positive about extracting lessons from the weekend.

“The car was strong,” he added.

“We struggled a little bit towards the end of that long stint on tyres, especially compared to Williams, but still positive to take forth.

“The next race in Austin should suit the car, so I’m very excited to just get out of here and go straight to Austin.”

Team principal Alan Permane echoed the sentiment that Lawson’s race was hampered by circumstances beyond his control.

“A very tough day today, and the first time that we’ve been out of the points since Silverstone,” he said.

“For Liam, he had just as tough of a race. He didn’t have the car underneath him that he wanted and struggled with grip and balance.

“We went very long for him on his first stint, hoping he could take advantage of a Safety Car, but ultimately he didn’t have the pace.”

Permane added that the team would regroup and focus on improvements ahead of the next round.

“We will re-group and absolutely get to the bottom of the issue on Isack’s car, coming back strong in Austin – a track that will definitely suit our car.”

Lawson’s teammate Isack Hadjar finished 11th, with a mechanical issue dropping him back outside the points after starting the race in eighth.