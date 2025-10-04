Verstappen clocked a 1m30.148s to become the third different driver from a third different team to top a session, with the top five cars separated by less than a tenth of a second.

The reigning world champion, chasing a third straight victory to keep his title hopes alive, finished just 0.017s ahead of Oscar Piastri, who found strong late-session pace in his McLaren.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, along with the second McLaren of Lando Norris, all finished within 0.089s of Verstappen’s benchmark, setting up an intriguing fight for pole later this evening.

Lawson, however, will be on the back foot again after finding the wall for the second consecutive session. The Kiwi clipped too much kerb at Turn 7 about 15 minutes in to the session, the floor of his Racing Bulls car sliding across it before snapping into the barrier and ripping off the front wing and damaging the left-hand side of his car.

He emerged unscathed, but the incident triggered a 10-minute red flag while marshals cleared the debris. The 23-year-old now faces another race against time as his mechanics work to repair the car before qualifying.

Adding to Lawson’s frustration, teammate Isack Hadjar continued his strong form, finishing seventh, one place behind Carlos Sainz. Both Sainz and Hadjar have been consistently quick throughout practice, adding intrigue to what looks like a tight battle across the field.

The top 16 drivers were covered by less than a second, with only Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly more than a second adrift. Lawson’s early crash meant his time was unrepresentative before the soft-tyre runs began.

Conditions in Singapore remained hot, with track temperatures slightly warmer than on Friday for the final daylight session. Norris had set the early pace on the medium compound as teams focused on high-fuel running, before switching to softs for qualifying simulations as the track rubbered in.

Mercedes showed improved pace after limited soft-tyre running yesterday, with Antonelli briefly topping the timesheets. Russell, meanwhile, impressed with his first soft-tyre run of the weekend, his third-fastest time an encouraging sign for the Brackley squad.

Ferrari faces a nervous wait with Lewis Hamilton under investigation for a red-flag infringement following Lawson’s crash.

The seven-time world champion ended the session eighth, but similar incidents this year have led to grid penalties. His teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10, one spot behind the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

With times tight and multiple teams showing pace at the front, all eyes now turn to qualifying to see who will take pole under the lights in Singapore.

Qualifying begins at 9pm local time (11pm AEST).