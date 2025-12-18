The Dutchman has carried #1 since the start of the 2022 season as the world champion, but is unable to retain it next year after Lando Norris claimed the 2025 title.

The McLaren driver confirmed he will run the champion’s number in 2026.

Rather than reverting to #33 he used from his debut in 2015 through to the end of 2021, Verstappen has opted for a fresh start and has elected to go with #3 next year.

The move has been made possible by a recent FIA rule change allowing drivers to change their permanent numbers during their careers.

“It won’t be number 33,” Verstappen told Viaplay.

“My favourite number has always been 3, apart from number 1.

“We can now switch. It will be number 3.

“33 was always fine, but I prefer a single 3 to two 3s. I’ve always said it represented double happiness, but of course, I’ve already had my luck in F1.”

The number carries added significance at Red Bull, having been used by Ricciardo throughout his Formula 1 career until his retirement from the sport in 2024.

Ricciardo raced with the number from 2014, when drivers were first allowed to select permanent race numbers, including during his time as Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull between 2016 and 2018.

Under previous regulations, Verstappen would have been required to wait two full seasons before Ricciardo’s number became available.

However, the FIA has confirmed a driver can claim a number earlier if the former holder voluntarily relinquishes it, with Ricciardo granting permission for Verstappen to take over the number from 2026.

Verstappen was recently seen with the number 3 displayed above his pit box during a GT test in Portugal, further underlining the decision ahead of the official release of the 2026 entry list later this month.

The switch comes as Verstappen heads into F1’s new regulations era off the back of a narrow title defeat, having finished the 2025 season just two points behind Norris, and with a new team-mate alongside him following the promotion of Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls.