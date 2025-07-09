In a statement to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Vermeulen offered a short comment on the developments at Red Bull.

“We were informed in advance by Red Bull’s management that this decision had been made,” said Vermeulen.

“It’s up to Red Bull to provide further explanation regarding the reasons.

“We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so we can return to the top. In that respect, nothing will change.”

On Wednesday night (AEST), it was announced Horner would be replaced at Red Bull by Laurent Mekies.

Mekies, the former Racing Bulls team principal, has been replaced by Alan Permane.

Horner was the longest-tenured team principal in Formula 1 before his shock dismissal just days after the British Grand Prix. He was the team principal from its inception in 2005.

Toto Wolff becomes the longest tenured team principal having been installed at Mercedes in 2014.

In a short social media post, Red Bull paid tribute to Horner, noting his achievements.

“After 20 years with the Team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as Team Principal and CEO,” the post read.

“We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this Team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships.

“Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team’s history.”

Formula 1 is set to resume on July 25-27 at the Belgian Grand Prix.