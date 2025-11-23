Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were referred to the stewards after finishing second and fourth respectively, when post-race checks revealed the rear skids on their cars were worn below the minimum 9mm thickness required by regulations.

After deliberating for more than three hours, the stewards confirmed both cars breached the rules and excluded them from the race.

In their findings, the stewards detailed the measurements and the rationale behind the decision, reporting that the rear skids on both cars measured as low as 8.88mm and 8.93mm, verified using a Mitutoyo micrometre accurate to 0.001mm.

The measurements were confirmed in the presence of McLaren representatives and the FIA technical officials.

The stewards noted McLaren’s arguments that “additional and unexpected porpoising at this event, limited opportunity to test due to the weather on Day 1, and shortened practice sessions” contributed to the wear. They also acknowledged that the breach appeared unintentional.

“Notwithstanding the submission by the Team that there was potentially accidental damage that may have led to movement of the floor which could have caused additional wear, the Stewards do not consider this sufficient to mitigate the penalty,” the statement read.

“The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.”

The decision dramatically reshapes the championship. Max Verstappen’s initial eight-point gain has turned into a 25-point swing, putting him level with Piastri, with both now 24 points behind Norris heading into two races and a Sprint, with 58 points still up for grabs across the final rounds.

The result also shakes up the race standings, with George Russell moving up to second and Kimi Antonelli to third, Charles Leclerc rising to fourth, Carlos Sainz fifth, Isack Hadjar sixth, Nico Hulkenberg seventh, and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

The Haas pair, Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, were also big gainers, climbing into the points following the double disqualification.

The closing stages of the grand prix had already seen moments of concern for Norris, who slowed aggressively in the final laps, losing around 14 seconds to Verstappen in what was widely assumed to be a fuel-saving measure, with radio messages indicating the team was monitoring fuel levels.

Norris later hinted at “some issues with the car” but said he did not fully understand the cause.

The Race reported that both McLarens were held longer than usual in parc ferme, with team principal Andrea Stella seen speaking with FIA technical officials.

In an earlier statement announcing the investigation, FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer confirmed the referral to stewards:

“The skid wear of car numbers 81 and 04 was checked. The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i),” the statement read.

“The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e). I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”