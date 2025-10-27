On the opening lap of the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Lawson suffered damage to his front wing after contact with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

The New Zealander had just completed a pit stop to replace his front wing when he entered Turn 1.

Lawson was warned by his team of double yellow flags and slowed significantly only to find two marshals running across the track.

“The fuck? Oh my god,” Lawson radioed to his team.

“Are you kidding me? Did you just see that? Oh my god, dude. I could have fucking killed them, mate.”

Lawson was commended by his team for avoiding the incident.

Shortly thereafter, Lawson retired to the pit lane on Lap 5.

He was one of three retirements in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg retired on Lap 25 with a suspected power unit issue.

Fernando Alonso retired his Aston Martin with a brake issue on Lap 34.