Under current regulations, each full-time driver must give up their car for at least two FP1 sessions during the season to allow rookies – defined as those who have started no more than two grands prix – to gain experience.

With the season nearing its end and limited opportunities remaining, several teams have opted to complete their requirements this weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, Williams, Haas, Alpine and Aston Martin will all make changes for FP1, bringing a mix of Formula 2 racers, test drivers and endurance stars into the spotlight.

At Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton will sit out as Antonio Fuoco takes the wheel of the SF-25.

The Italian, who won the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours for Ferrari’s works team, has been a long-time member of the Scuderia’s simulator and development programme and last drove an F1 car at last year’s post-season test.

“Got the call. Mexico, see you on track for FP1. Let’s do this,” Fuoco wrote on social media after the announcement.

Red Bull will also field a familiar young face, with F2 racer Arvid Lindblad set for his second FP1 appearance after debuting at Silverstone earlier this year. The 18-year-old Briton will replace Max Verstappen in the RB21.

McLaren reserve driver and IndyCar star Pato O’Ward will enjoy a home crowd reception as he replaces Lando Norris for the session.

“It’s always great to come home,” O’Ward said.

“The atmosphere and fan support in Mexico City is very special.

“I’m looking forward to getting on track, contributing to the team, helping with the car setup and gathering data.”

Mercedes will hand George Russell’s car to Frederik Vesti for his fourth practice outing with the team, while Williams junior Luke Browning will step into Carlos Sainz’s FW47.

Aston Martin will give an F1 weekend debut to Jak Crawford, who takes over Lance Stroll’s car after a strong F2 season that has included four wins.

Ryo Hirakawa will continue his run of outings with Haas, taking Ollie Bearman’s seat for the hour, while Alpine has confirmed Paul Aron will stand in for Pierre Gasly.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the A525 for my latest Free Practice 1 session with the team,” Aron said.

“The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is a very different track to any I have driven.

“It is high altitude which will make the handling of the car and the setup we choose very different to most other circuits and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

The influx of rookies marks one of the largest single-session shakeups in recent seasons, underscoring how teams are rushing to fulfil their rookie running before the season’s final rounds.

With Sprint formats limiting FP1 time in Qatar and Brazil, and Las Vegas offering little margin for error on its new street circuit, Mexico and Abu Dhabi represent the last realistic chances for teams to tick off their 2025 rookie obligations.