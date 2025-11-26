Schumacher was overlooked for the new General Motors team, which instead went with grand prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for its 2026 entry.

The last time Schumacher competed in F1 was with Haas in 2023, though he maintained a connection thereafter with Mercedes-AMG and McLaren as a reserve driver.

Ultimately, the German driver wound up in the multi-class, multi-driver FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

However, his interest in single-seater racing remained, which led him to pursue IndyCar.

“I think that the whole situation has been a tough one in some ways – but also I think, understandably, they went into a different direction,” Schumacher said of Cadillac’s call.

“The information that I had up to pretty much the end, we’d been in contention for that seat. Then they went a different direction, which is fair enough, and it just led to me having to understand, okay, what do I want?

“Do I want to try and keep getting back on to the F1 grid, or do I want to do racing that I enjoy? That’s obviously single-seaters. Thankfully, the opportunity came up with a team, and I’m super glad and super happy to be here where I am now.”

Soon, Schumacher will make his IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

A return to single-seater racing will go some way to remaining relevant and in the periphery of F1 teams.

Despite moving to the control formula category, the 26-year-old remains adamant that the door is open to a return to F1.

“I think that in any case, obviously the world of F1 is a very specific one and a special one, but obviously it’s still a single seater,” he explained.

“I think that there’s been plenty of great drivers – and numerously also settled into affiliation with some other teams in F1 for good reason – so I don’t see why the move to IndyCar would close that door, no.”

Schumacher recently tested with Honda-powered RLL at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road course configuration.

The test, he said, gave him confidence to commit fully to the series.

“I think that ultimately for me, it was just interesting to exploit that single-seater route again and kind of be more settled in it. IndyCar was the best option,” said Schumacher.

“I had to confirm it to me and to everybody around me that this is something that I could see myself doing for the long term. Therefore, I think that the decision-making process was pretty simple.

“It was just trying to figure out, okay, how committed would I be? And obviously I wouldn’t be here if I wouldn’t be 100 percent committed. I’m very excited for it. I think it’s a great championship.”

His commitment to IndyCar will also see him go all-in on ovals too, despite other rookies having elected for a limited program in years past.

“Obviously looking forward to the oval testing. It’s something that still is on the cards, and trying to explore that,” said Schumacher.

“But to me it was important not to do like a half thing but actually go in and do it 100 percent, and definitely ovals are a part of that.

“I’ve had good conversations with people around who had good and bad views on it, and I just had to make an average out of that and decide it for myself.”

“Of course it’s something that I’ve been thinking about,” he said of the oval danger.

“But on the other hand, I think motorsports on the whole is dangerous, so I don’t really see why particularly that one thing should be more dangerous than anything else.

“Obviously there’s been multiple things, and Jay (Frye, former IndyCar president) has been a big part of that, in making oval racing or just racing in IndyCar safer, and therefore we’ve had multiple conversations about that, and they’ve all been positive to my ears.

“That’s why I ultimately took the decision. Of course it’s not to be taken on the easy shoulder. I don’t take it on the easy shoulder. I think that it is crazy speeds; it is super quick. We’re obviously racing hard side-by-side, but I accept the risk for the enjoyment of the racing’s sake.

“I’ve only done oval racing in my home sim, so nothing like on a scale of what we’re going to be doing. It being one of the harder races to go after is because of that closeness that you have from car to car, but obviously the speeds that you’re going at, as well.

“But no, overall I think I’m just very excited to get going in the real car, learn what it is about it, and also to get that wheel-to-wheel action in those ovals because I think there’s a lot of things you could do good or could do bad, as it hurting performance-wise.

“Definitely a lot to learn still, and I’m very excited and eager to learn. I’m sure we’ll be able to do that all together.”

Schumacher will undergo an extensive pre-season testing program of four ovals, two road courses, and a street simulation at the notoriously bumpy Sebring.