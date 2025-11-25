Last week, Schumacher confirmed his split with FIA World Endurance Championship team Alpine, further fueling speculation of the long-rumoured move.

Now that’s been confirmed, with the son of Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher headed to race in the United States.

Schumacher has committed himself fully to IndyCar, with plans to contest all 17 races – including the 110th Indianapolis 500 in May.

“I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar Series next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, taking part in the full season,” said Schumacher.

“Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership.

“RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to.

“And of course, I am curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here, and I am excited for the season to start.”

Schumacher will carry #47 on his car – a combination of his favourite number and how many Formula 1 championships his father won.

Schumacher was born in Switzerland but races under the German flag. He will join Graham Rahal of the United States and the United Kingdom’s Louis Foster at the team.

“I think I speak for everyone at RLL when I say how thrilled we are to welcome Mick to the team and to IndyCar,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal.

“His test with us on the IMS road course was exceptional – he impressed every single team member.

“Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our program. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

A sponsor for the #47 RLL Honda will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 IndyCar Series begins on the streets of St Petersburg on March 2 (local time).