The stewards found Bearman at fault for a Lap 41 collision, which occurred as Sainz attempted an overtake at the second chicane where his front axle was already ahead.

Bearman did not yield, prompting officials Felix Holter, Mathieu Remmerie, Derek Warwick, and Valerio Brizzolari to issue a 10-second time penalty in the race and the two super licence points.

The new points bring the Haas driver to 10 over the past 12 months, leaving him just two shy of an automatic one-race ban.

The 20-year-old now faces a tense run over the next four events, with no points due to expire until November 2.

Bearman’s previous infractions include two points for colliding with Franco Colapinto during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, two more for overtaking Sainz under a red flag in FP2 at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, and four points for a red-flag crash in pit lane entry during FP3 at the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Two other drivers also picked up penalty points at Monza. Esteban Ocon received one for forcing Lance Stroll off track at Turn 4, while Kimi Antonelli earned one for “driving erratically” in a battle with Alex Albon, moving left and forcing the Williams driver onto the grass.

The new tally now places Bearman among drivers like Max Verstappen, who earlier this year narrowly avoided a race ban after accumulating 10 penalty points in a 12-month period, with the Dutchman since dropping to nine after one point expired.