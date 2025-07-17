At the midpoint of a record-equalling 24-race calendar, the McLaren driver leads the standings by eight points over teammate Lando Norris. History shows that’s a powerful omen: across F1’s 75 completed seasons, the driver leading at halfway has gone on to win the championship 55 times — a conversion rate of 73 percent.

For Australian drivers, that number is even higher. Every Aussie to lead at the halfway mark has gone on to take the title.

Sir Jack Brabham did it twice — in 1959 and 1966 — and Alan Jones repeated the feat in 1980. The only time an Australian won the championship without leading mid-season was in 1960, when Brabham trailed Kiwi Bruce McLaren at the halfway point.

That’s not the only stat working in Piastri’s favour.

Of the 21 times a driver has won five or more races by the halfway point of a season, only once has that driver failed to become world champion: Lewis Hamilton in 2016, who was narrowly beaten by Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg despite an early season edge.

That gives Piastri — who took his fifth win of the season in Spain last month — a 95 percent strike rate on that front, too.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

And he’s in rarefied company. Only two other Australians have ever won five races in a single season: Brabham in 1960, and Jones in 1980. Both went on to win the championship that year.

Just 13 drivers in history have led the standings at halfway and failed to seal the title by year’s end — and eight of them were, or would become, world champions. The remaining five — Bruce McLaren, Carlos Reutemann, John Watson, Michele Alboreto and Stirling Moss — remain the only drivers to lead at the halfway point and never win a title in their careers.

On the other side of the equation, 27 drivers have won the championship after leading at halfway. Nine of them boast a perfect conversion rate — every time they led mid-season, they finished the job. That list includes icons like Jackie Stewart, Alberto Ascari, Emerson Fittipaldi, Graham Hill, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Denny Hulme, Giuseppe Farina and Alan Jones.

Not far off perfect were Fernando Alonso and Jim Clark, who each converted two of their three halfway leads into titles. Michael Schumacher almost joined the flawless club as well — he led at halfway in all seven of his championship seasons and missed out just once, in 1997. His seven-from-eight record remains one of the most dominant in Formula 1 history.

Others were less clinical. Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost share the record for the most halfway leads without converting them into a title, each falling short four times — Prost in 1983, 1984, 1988 and 1990; Hamilton in 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2021. Stirling Moss, meanwhile, led twice at the halfway point but never won a championship.

Of course, context is key. The meaning of “halfway” has changed dramatically across F1 eras. When Brabham won his first title in 1959, the calendar featured just nine races, with the halfway point coming after round five. In 2025, Piastri is battling across a 24-race season — nearly triple Brabham’s schedule — with 12 races now marking halfway, a number that exceeds the entire season length in more than 20 previous F1 campaigns.

Still, history gives every reason for optimism. Piastri has the form, the momentum — and the statistical precedent — to suggest he’s right where he needs to be to bring the F1 title back to Australia.