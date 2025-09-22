The McLaren driver’s afternoon in Baku unravelled immediately after the lights went out.

Having jumped slightly forward from ninth on the grid, Piastri stopped his car and appeared to hit anti-stall, leaving him stranded at the back of the field. In his attempt to recover positions, he locked up at Turn 5 and slid into the barriers, marking his first retirement of the season.

Despite being out of the race, the stewards ruled that Piastri had breached the regulations with his jump start and formally issued a five-second time penalty.

Under normal circumstances, such a penalty would be applied during the race. With the retirement preventing him from serving it, the FIA could have theoretically converted it into a grid-place drop for the next round in Singapore.

However, the FIA’s updated stewards’ guidelines, published earlier this year, clarify that minor one-off offences like Piastri’s will not carry over.

The document states that “in cases where there is a single 5s penalty which a driver is unable to serve due to retirement, the Stewards will not convert that into a grid penalty for a subsequent race.”

Multiple penalties could be treated differently, but a solitary five-second sanction, as in Piastri’s case, does not warrant further punishment.

The ruling contrasts with similar incidents, such as Fernando Alonso in the same race, who received a five-second penalty for jumping the start after reacting to Piastri’s movement.

Alonso served his penalty during the race, avoiding any carryover.

With the stewards confirming no further sanction, Piastri will retain his starting position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The outcome provides relief to the championship leader, who now has the chance to rebuild his points buffer after a dramatic setback in Baku.