Piastri is now a two-time grand prix winner, having claimed honours in last year’s Hungarian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

He also made a key contribution to the team’s success in the constructors’ championship and team-mate Lando Norris’ quest for the drivers’ title.

It followed on from a strong rookie season in 2023 and saw strong gains in key areas.

Featured Videos

Piastri himself identified tyre management as a weakness following his maiden campaign, one that he successfully ironed out in his second season.

That work ethic has not eased up as the 23-year-old looks to build on a strong 2024 campaign.

“I have been working hard in the off-season to ensure I am ready for the season ahead,” he said.

“The margins at the top are likely to be incredibly tight but I’m excited by the room for growth after two seasons in the sport.

“Winning grands prix early in my career has given me the taste for success and I want much more.

“As a team, we can take great momentum into 2025 after such a brilliant year in 2024,” he added.

“A big thank you to everyone back at base and trackside for all the hard work that’s been done so far.”

In an in-depth interview with Speedcafe late last year as part of the Summer Grill, Piastri highlighted a need for greater consistency and improvements as qualifying.

The Australian only out-qualified his team-mate on four occasions in 2024, leaving him more to do in the race itself.

Improvements there have a flow into Sunday’s grand prix, offering the potential for stronger results.

“I think the goals that I set myself after my first season, I feel like we’ve done a very good job in tackling those things,” he said.

“There’s still been the odd race here or there where it’s not been as straightforward as I would have liked but to be honest, I think a lot of it’s coming from qualifying.

“I feel like it’s been a little bit the opposite of [2023] where I was there in qualifying; this year [2024] I have been there, but it’s always been just on the wrong side of being there.

“The gap for a lot of the season’s always been very close between Lando and I, but I’ve always been just behind.

“And there’s been a few races where it’s been a bit further behind, and it’s cost me a few spots on the grid – and naturally your life just gets much more difficult when that happens.

“Tidying that up and just making sure I’m starting in the right spot will go a long way in that because I think last year [2023] I could qualify pretty well but it wasn’t a certainty I was going to stay there in the race.

“So being more consistent there is probably the biggest thing, I would say.

“There’s not really an easy way to do that; you’re obviously on the limit and it’s very easy to make a mistake, so I think just tidying that up is probably the big thing.”

Yesterday, McLaren became the first team to launch its 2025 car, hitting the track with the MCL39 at Silverstone.

Both Piastri and Norris got behind the wheel of the machine, which was decked out in a camouflage papaya and black livery.

The team’s actual livery will be unveiled on Tuesday as part of the F1 75 Live launch event in London.

McLaren is tipped to be one of four teams vying for race wins this season, together with Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes.