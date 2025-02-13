The McLaren MCL39 broke cover at Silverstone as part of a promotional filming day at the home of the British Grand Prix.

While officially a filming day, the outing was a shakedown of the new machine and an opportunity for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to sample their new steed.

The car was decked out in a ‘camouflage’ papaya and black livery ahead of next week’s F1 75 Live launch event.

“It’s great to get behind the wheel of the MCL39 for the first time ahead of us putting it through its paces in Bahrain,” said Piastri.

“The camo livery looks cool and I am excited to showcase what we’ll be racing in this season at the official livery reveal next week.”

McLaren opted for the one-off livery for the outing in deference to next week’s all-in season launch.

To be held at the O2 in London, all 10 teams will present their 2025 colours in a lavish event in front of a live audience.

However, that will only showcase teams’ colours and not their new cars, prompting some to hold separate launch events.

Williams was set to be first out of the gates on Friday before McLaren stole its thunder.

“Today is a big milestone in our journey in the fight for the 2025 title,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“It’s great to get our Championship challenger, the MCL39, on track for the first time and to launch the culmination of the team’s hard work.”

McLaren won the constructors’ championship last season for the first time in more than two decades.

To do so, it overcame a 115-point deficit to Red Bull following the Miami Grand Prix and held on in the latter races against a resurgent Ferrari.

The title was only sealed in Abu Dhabi, where Norris won his fourth race of the season.

“We are excited to see the MCL39 hit the track for the first time at Silverstone Circuit today,” said team principal, Andrea Stella.

“Whilst we finished last year as champions, 2024 highlighted how highly competitive the grid is, which is something that will carry through to this year’s championship.

“We therefore must keep focused to compete at the front in this tight field.

“It’s going to be an exciting but incredibly challenging year ahead.”