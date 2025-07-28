It marked a reversal of fortunes from Saturday’s sprint race, with Piastri snatching the lead from polesitting teammate Lando Norris on the opening lap down the Kemmel Straight.

From there, he controlled the race and never relinquished the top spot, securing his first win since the Spanish Grand Prix.

Piastri’s sixth win of the season surpasses the previous record for an Australian driver, breaking the five-win mark shared by Jack Brabham (1960) and Alan Jones (1980) — both of whom won the world championship in those years.

The result also extends his lead in the drivers’ standings to 16 points over Norris and ends the Briton’s streak of back-to-back wins.

It was another dominant display for McLaren, which secured its sixth 1-2 finish of the season — the first time the team has achieved that milestone since 1988, during the iconic Senna-Prost era.

Piastri, celebrating the eighth win of his Formula 1 career, said the opening lap was key.

“I knew lap one was probably my best chance to win the race,” he said. “The rest of the race we managed really. I Struggled a bit at the end…but we had it mostly under control.

“I was disappointed after yesterday but turns out starting second in Spa isn’t too bad after all.”

Norris praised his teammate’s performance and was upbeat about the result from a team perspective.

“Oscar did a good job,” he said. “He did a better job in the beginning and that was it. Nothing more I can do. Oscar deserved it today.”

“So happy for the team, another 1-2. Our first here for many many years and nice to bring it back to them.”

Charles Leclerc completed the podium with a strong drive for Ferrari, holding off Max Verstappen for the entirety of the race to secure his fourth podium in the last six rounds.

“Max was behind the whole race within two seconds so it’s never easy,” he said. “So I’m pretty happy we managed to keep third place.

“I’m happy we are on the podium to thank the whole team back in Maranello. We’ll keep pushing and hopefully put more pressure on the McLarens.”

The victory was set up by Piastri’s move on the opening lap, before McLaren split strategies between its drivers.

Piastri pitted for medium tyres on lap 13, one lap after Lewis Hamilton triggered the switch from intermediates. Norris opted for the more durable hard compound on the following lap.

From there, Piastri managed the gap, keeping Norris around eight seconds behind while managing tyre life. Despite Norris closing to within 3.5 seconds in the closing stages, Piastri held on without needing a second stop.

The race itself was delayed by 80 minutes due to heavy rain. It began behind the safety car, with a rolling start eventually bringing the field to green flag conditions.

George Russell finished fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton, whose early switch to dry tyres and strong recovery drive earned him the Driver of the Day award.

Liam Lawson continued his impressive record of scoring points every time he’s qualified in the top ten, finishing eighth and climbing to 14th in the championship. He crossed the line just ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, who claimed two more points for Sauber, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten to give Alpine its first back-to-back points finish of the season.

With Piastri extending his advantage in the drivers’ standings, McLaren also widened its lead in the constructors’ championship — now 246 points clear of Ferrari in second.

The grid will now head straight to Hungary for next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, where Piastri returns to the venue of his maiden F1 win just over a year ago.