A video posted to social media in the days after the Australian GP showed two men enter the Albert Park venue by impersonating security staff.

Once in the venue, they gained access to restricted areas including corporate facilities and beyond the spectator fencing while cars were on track.

Security at Albert Park was provided by MSS Security, whose passes the pranksters forged in order to gain entry.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed at the time that the matter had been referred to Victoria Police.

“Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged two men following alleged security breaches at a major event in Melbourne on Sunday 16 March,” a statement issued to Speedcafe confirmed.

“It is alleged they impersonated security guards to attend the event at Albert Park.

“Videos were also shared on social media of them allegedly accessing areas which were off-limits to members of the public.

“Police executed search warrants in Albert Park and South Melbourne on Wednesday, 26 March.

“An 18-year-old South Melbourne man was arrested during the warrant and police seized electronic devices from the property.

“An 18-year-old Albert Park man attended a police station and was interviewed by detectives.

“They have both been charged with several offences under both the Crimes Act and the Major Events Act.

“The South Melbourne man has been charged with ten offences, including obtain financial advantage by deception, make false document and trespass.

“The Albert Park man has been charged with seven offences, including obtain financial advantage by deception, make false document and trespass.”

The two men will face court in June while investigations into two co-offenders remain ongoing.

The videos, which were published on two different social media accounts, have since been deleted.