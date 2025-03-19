Featured Videos

A video posted to Tiktok showed two content creators posing as security guards entering Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s race.

After gaining entry, the pair found their way into secured areas beyond the spectator fencing and entered two corporate facilities.

The video claims the stunt was performed or supervised by professionals.

A year ago, a similar stunt was pulled at a LIV Golf Adelaide event, where a video showed people entering the venue dressed as tradies before blending in with the crowd to watch the event.

“This matter is currently under investigation and initial inquiries have begun, with relevant stakeholders being engaged accordingly,” an Australian Grand Prix Corporation spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment.”

Security at Albert Park is provided by MSS Security, whose passes the pranksters forged in order to gain entry after their initial efforts were thwarted.

A note on the company’s website stated of the Australian Grand Prix: “As the engines roar one last time and the checkered [sic] flag waves, we at MSS Security want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped make this event safe and successful.

“Our dedicated team were working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.

“From crowd control to VIP protection, our team were on the ball, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for everyone involved.

“As the event concludes, we reflect on the teamwork, professionalism, and dedication that went into making it a success.

“We look forward to future events where we can continue to provide top-tier security services.”

Contacted by Speedcafe, MSS Security declined to comment on the incident.

The content creators at the centre of the drama have previously made videos in which they prank unwitting bystanders, delivering fake packages, scaring people with airhorns, among others.

This year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix saw record crowds with 465,498 fans attending over the three days.

That easily surpassed the previous record, set in 2024, by more than 13,000 fans.

Sunday’s race also saw the reintroduction of the post-race track walk after it was put on hold last year as a result of fans who broke through security barricades and made their way into the race track in 2023 while cars were still on the circuit.

The FIA took a dim view of that incident and organisers in Melbourne were slapped with a $200,000 fine for a breach of the International Sporting Code.

Safety and security measures were ramped up for this year, including the construction of six purpose-built gates to allow fans easy access to the circuit post-race.