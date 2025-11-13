The clip, widely shared on social media, shows a team member in Racing Bulls kit gesturing with a thumbs-down toward the crowd as some attendees booed Norris following his victory. A colleague quickly intervened to stop the gesture, but the footage sparked criticism online.

Racing Bulls issued a statement clarifying that the incident does not reflect the team’s values.

“We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium. It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally,” the team said.

“We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track.”

The video came amid a string of noisy fan reactions aimed at Norris, who also faced booing during his win at the previous round in Mexico.

After that race, Norris commented: “I don’t know why, to be honest. People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it.

“I think that’s sport sometimes. Of course, you don’t want it. I prefer if people cheer for me. But I don’t know, I just concentrate on doing my things.”

Speaking after the Sao Paulo event, Norris reflected on handling public criticism.

“There’s always people out there that try and bring you down a little bit. I guess it’s quite normal,” he said.

“When you’re on a big stage, there’s a lot of people that talk and say things, try and influence other people to have effects.

“Even the cheers and the not-cheers – you still hear it. It’s not the nicest thing.

“But I think it’s something I’ve done well over the last few months. I think I cared too much, and probably it was affecting me in not the best ways. I’ve just learned to deal with those things better.”