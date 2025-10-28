The McLaren driver was jeered throughout the weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including during his post-race interview and podium celebrations, despite a faultless drive from pole position to victory that saw him retake the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

“I don’t know why, to be honest,” Norris said after the race.

“People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it. So I think that’s sport sometimes.

“I don’t know why, I can’t stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me.”

The source of the boos, however, became clear when Mexican journalist Carlos Jalife explained in the post-race press conference that a poll by Mexican publication Fast Mag found many local fans believe Norris is being “given the championship” following the team orders controversy from the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

During that race, Piastri was instructed to let Norris back through after a slow pit stop had dropped the Briton behind his teammate. Norris went on to finish second, one place ahead of Piastri, leading to claims McLaren had manipulated the result.

Jalife said his magazine’s readers overwhelmingly voted that Norris should “return the three points” from Monza — a sentiment echoed by sections of the Mexican crowd.

Caught off guard by the explanation, Norris replied: “Sure. If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to. They can think whatever they want.

“I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly. That was the comment we made back then.

“The same with two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win a race he deserved to win. It was no different to that, really.”

“To be honest, if you want to have the three points, they can. But they have the right to think whatever they want. But, yeah, like Oscar deserved the win last year in Budapest, I deserve to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that.”

While the booing may have surprised Norris, he insisted it did not affect his mood after another strong weekend that continued his momentum in the championship fight.

“Of course, you don’t want it,” he said.

“I prefer if people cheer for me. But I just concentrate on doing my things.”

Norris’s Mexico victory marked his sixth win of the season, moving him one point clear of Piastri at the top of the drivers’ standings with four races remaining.