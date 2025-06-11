The decision was confirmed following the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting in Macau, where the FIA approved a request from Red Bull to allow Lindblad to be eligible for a Super Licence before his 18th birthday – the usual minimum age for a Formula 1 driver.

The exemption clears the way for the highly rated British teenager to make appearances for both Racing Bulls and Red Bull in Friday practice sessions this season, and potentially puts him in line for a full-time race seat in 2026.

“The FIA has received a request to grant a Super Licence to Arvid Lindblad prior to his 18th birthday,” a statement from the World Motor Sport Council said.

“After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request.”

Previously, FIA rules required a driver to be at least 18-years-old and hold a valid driving licence to be eligible for a Super Licence, even if they had accumulated enough points through other racing series.

However, the regulations were amended last year, removing the requirement to hold a valid driving licence.

The FIA also added a provision stating that, “At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17-years-old.”

Lindblad, who turns 18 in August, has already earned enough points through his junior category success to qualify for a Super Licence.

He has impressed so far in his rookie campaign with Campos Racing in F2 this season, with two victories and sits third in the championship, just eight points behind leader Alex Dunne.

Lindblad finished fourth on debut in 2024 in Formula 3 and has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2021. Earlier this year, he won the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand.

The move has broader implications for the F1 grid with no certainty over the Red Bull or Racing Bulls line-up beyond 2025.

Max Verstappen is currently joined by Yuki Tsunoda, who has ties to Honda and could conceivably follow the engine supplier elsewhere.

After his brief promotion to Red Bull, New Zealand’s Liam Lawson is under pressure from standout Frenchman Isack Hadjar who since his non-start in the Australian Grand Prix has outscored his teammate 21-4 in the points.

Hadjar sits ninth in the drivers’ championship while Lawson languishes in 17th.

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on June 14-16.