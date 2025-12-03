The announcement came alongside Red Bull Racing’s confirmation that Isack Hadjar will graduate to the senior team alongside Max Verstappen, with Yuki Tsunoda retained as test and reserve driver.

Lawson’s confirmation caps a turbulent year that began with a short-lived stint at Red Bull. Promoted from Racing Bulls at the end of 2024, he struggled in the opening two rounds in Australia and China and was swiftly returned to the junior team.

After initially failing to match the pace of Hadjar across his first five races back at Racing Bulls, Lawson soon found form, becoming one of the midfield’s most consistent performers. He has collected 38 points across seven top-10 finishes, including a career-best fifth in Azerbaijan.

Lawson said he was excited to continue with the team into F1’s new regulatory era.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with VCARB in 2026,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity I’ll continue to be grateful for as we enter a year of change in F1.

“I’m ready to get to work with the team as we prepare for the challenging season ahead.

“It’s going to be an exciting year and I can’t wait to kick it off with my first pre-season with the team.”

Lindblad, 18, becomes the 20th graduate of Red Bull’s junior programme to reach F1 and the only rookie on the 2026 grid. Fast-tracked through the ranks and already a Formula 2 race winner, he steps up after two FP1 outings with Red Bull earlier this year.

“Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it’s a proud moment to take this step,” he said.

“2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it.”

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane praised both drivers.

“Liam has shown impressive performance and professionalism throughout this year, he has excelled when conditions have been at their hardest and we look forward to building on this in 2026, while Arvid’s rapid progression marks him as one of the standout young talents in the sport,” he said.

“Together, they form a strong and dynamic pairing, one that embodies the ambition and youthful spirit of VCARB as we enter a transformative new era for Formula One.”

Hadjar’s promotion to Red Bull was confirmed in parallel, earned through one of the standout rookie campaigns of 2025.

The 21-year-old scored his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix and currently sits inside the top 10 in the drivers’ standings with 10 points-scoring finishes — the second most of all rookies behind Kimi Antonelli.

His arrival means Red Bull will field its fourth different teammate for Verstappen in 15 months, following Sergio Pérez, Lawson, and Tsunoda.

Hadjar said he was ready to take the next step.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One,” he said.

“After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward.

“I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

“This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation.

“I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.”

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies praised Hadjar’s development and said he was eager to reunite with him in 2026.

“In his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner,” he said.

“Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

“We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track!

“2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Tsunoda, who was promoted to the senior team at the Japanese Grand Prix this year but struggled to maintain form, will step back into the test and reserve role. Mekies said the Japanese driver would continue to “provide invaluable support” to the team.

The announcement fills the final vacant seats on the 2026 grid, with every driver now confirmed for next season.