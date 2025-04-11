Sainz became the first F1 driver to fall victim to a stricter stance on misconduct and participation in official ceremonies.

The Spaniard was late in arriving for the national anthem ahead of the race in Suzuka after visiting with a doctor.

While that was noted in the stewards’ report, it was not considered sufficient reason, and the Williams driver was fined €10,000, with another €10,000 payable for a repeat.

“The Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid,” the report in Suzuka noted.

“This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the Driver.

“Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time.”

While Sainz copped a significant fine for his tardiness, it could have been far worse.

Appendix B of the International Sporting Code provides penalty guidelines for specific breaches, including following instructions during official ceremonies.

Such a transgression, according to the document, should receive a €15,000 fine in the first instance, a sum multiplied by four as Sainz competes in Formula 1.

That could have resulted in a €60,000 (AUD $109,000) fine for a five-second delay.

The former Ferrari driver responded to the penalty when speaking with the media ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I’m the biggest supporter of punctuality and being, in a way, a gentleman and being punctual to things, especially an anthem with all the authorities there,” Sainz explained.

“I was the first one to put my hand up and say: ‘I’m late, I’m sorry for that’.

“At the same time, I was five seconds late.

“To be five seconds late and have to pay €10,000… it’s out of the question that we’re having to pay these fines.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but shit happens.

“It’s the way it goes sometimes, and it was an expensive one.”

With Sainz’s comments made in an official FIA press conference, it remains to be seen whether he is punished for his language.