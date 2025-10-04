Oscar Piastri topped a chaotic second practice in Singapore with a 1m30.714s, finishing just 0.1s ahead of Isack Hadjar. Max Verstappen was third, with McLaren’s Lando Norris recovering from a pitlane collision with Charles Leclerc to take fourth.

Fernando Alonso continued Aston Martin’s strong pace in fifth, with teammate Lance Stroll sixth after setting the fastest final sector of the session. Esteban Ocon impressed in seventh for Haas, ahead of Carlos Sainz in eighth. Ferrari’s Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton completed the top ten.

George Russell was 11th after crashing at Turn 16, while Oliver Bearman was 12th, the last driver within a second of Piastri’s best time. Liam Lawson caused a red flag with a final-corner spin at the pit entrance, and Alex Albon failed to set a time after a brake fire in the pitlane.

Drivers return for FP3 on Saturday at 5.30pm local time (7.30pm AEST).