Oscar Piastri picked up where his teammate Lando Norris left off from FP1, topping FP2 for McLaren.
The Aussie was the first driver to dip below 1m13s for the weekend, finishing well ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell.
Max Verstappen and Norris set identical lap times in third and fourth, while Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in fifth.
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|LAPS
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:12.8
|28
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:13.0
|32
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:13.1
|30
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:13.1
|31
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:13.3
|33
|6
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|01:13.3
|31
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:13.3
|28
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|01:13.4
|30
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:13.4
|29
|10
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:13.5
|29
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|01:13.5
|29
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:13.6
|30
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:13.7
|31
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Mercedes
|01:13.7
|34
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|01:13.8
|32
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:13.8
|17
|17
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:14.0
|27
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas Ferrari
|01:14.0
|30
|19
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|01:14.1
|20
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Renault
|01:14.3
|31
