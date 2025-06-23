Italian media reports in the lead-up to last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix had questioned Vasseur’s tenure at the team, citing Ferrari’s “unsatisfactory” start to the 2025 season as the source of growing pressure.

Several outlets have since speculated about possible replacements, naming Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Ferrari’s FIA World Endurance Championship boss Antonello Coletta as candidates linked to the role.

Vasseur was quick to dismiss the reports during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, labelling them “stupid,” while Lewis Hamilton also threw his support behind his team boss, saying in Montreal that he believed Vasseur was the right person to “take us to the top.”

Now, the Frenchman has received further support — this time from Domenicali, who served as Ferrari’s team principal from 2008 to 2014.

Domenicali, speaking with French publication L’Equipe, made it clear he believes Vasseur is the right person to lead Ferrari forward.

“He is doing a great job and must remain strong on his objectives,” Domenicali said. “He needs to disconnect from the external noise and conserve his energy to keep pushing forward.

“I’ve told him, and I say it again now – I believe in him. He must not let these attacks weaken him; criticism is always part of the job.

“Let him work in peace – that’s how Ferrari will get back to the top.”

Prior to his role at Ferrari, Vasseur served as team principal of Sauber and Alfa Romeo between 2017 and 2022, and as racing director at the then-Renault team in 2016.

He also founded the ART Grand Prix team in GP2 in 2004, which went on to win championships with both Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

The 57-year-old took over from Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal in 2023 and, across 56 races at the helm, has overseen six wins and a best finish of second in the constructors’ championship, achieved last year.

By comparison, Binotto recorded three victories in his first 56 races, with Ferrari’s highest finish under his leadership also being second in the constructors’ standings, achieved in both 2019 and 2022.

Domenicali’s first season in charge of Ferrari remains the last time the team won a championship of any kind, clinching the 2008 Constructors’ title.

Ferrari currently sits third in the 2025 Constructors’ Championship with 183 points.