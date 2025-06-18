Remarkably, it came just days after Norris himself admitted such a clash was “inevitable.”

Their run-in adds to a long list of explosive moments between teammates — often with title ramifications, deepening tension, or outright controversy.

Here are 10 of the most memorable teammate collisions in F1 history.

Ayrton Senna & Alain Prost – Japan 1989

No teammate rivalry in F1 is more iconic than that of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at McLaren, and in 1989 their fierce title fight while teammates at McLaren came to a dramatic head at the Japanese Grand Prix. On lap 47 at the final chicane, Prost controversially shut the door on Senna, ending his own race as the Brazilian continued, believing he’d kept his title hopes alive by going on to win. But Senna was disqualified post-race for cutting the chicane while rejoining the track, handing Prost his third World Championship.

Pierluigi Martini & Christian Fittipaldi – Italy 1993

A clash that lives on mostly through Christian Fittipaldi’s unforgettable backflip over the back of his Minardi teammate Pierluigi Martini. On the final lap at Monza, the pair touched wheels in a minor squabble while crossing the line fighting seventh place. The contact spectacularly launched Fittipaldi into a backflip across the finish line, with the Brazilian remarkably walking away completely unharmed.

Ralf Schumacher & Juan Pablo Montoya – USA 2002

The partnership between Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya at Williams was always tense, and it boiled over in the early laps of the 2002 US Grand Prix. Battling for fifth, the pair exited Turn 13 nose-to-tail before going side-by-side down the main straight. Montoya went for a move around the outside, but Ralf lost the rear, spinning into Montoya’s right-rear and sending both cars off into the grass. Montoya recovered to finish fourth, while Schumacher trailed home in 16th and last.

Mark Webber & Nico Rosberg – Brazil 2006

Mark Webber and Nico Rosberg had a mostly uneventful season as Williams teammates in 2006, with the notable exception of Webber’s nickname for Rosberg — “Britney,” after pop star Britney Spears — which stuck for years. However, their final race together at Interlagos ended in chaos. On the opening lap, Rosberg rear-ended Webber at Turn 4, damaging both cars. As they limped back to the pits, Rosberg spun and crashed, prompting Webber to quip over the radio, “Britney’s in the wall.” Webber retired at the end of the lap, marking his final outing for Williams.

Mark Webber & Sebastian Vettel – Turkey 2010

Webber was involved in another incident with a teammate just four years later, this time with his longtime Red Bull sparring partner, Sebastian Vettel. Starting from pole in Turkey, Webber led Vettel in a Red Bull 1–2 as the race neared its conclusion. On lap 40, Vettel attempted to overtake Webber on the back straight, clipping the Australian mid-pass. The collision spun Vettel out of the race, while Webber limped home in third. The aftermath was even more intense, with Red Bull blaming Webber, while many outside the team pointed the finger at Vettel. It marked a pivotal turning point in their power dynamic going forward.

Lewis Hamilton & Jenson Button – Canada 2011

If Norris and Piastri’s collision looked familiar, cast your mind back to the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix, where then-McLaren teammates Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button collided in a nearly identical incident. On lap seven, Hamilton attempted an outside pass on Button as the pair came down the pit straight battling for fifth place, but Button appeared not to see his teammate, squeezing him into the wall. Hamilton retired immediately, while Button went on to win the longest race in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton & Nico Rosberg – Spain 2016

Five years later, Hamilton tangled with another teammate — this time Nico Rosberg at Mercedes. Their partnership was always tense and fiercely competitive, with its most infamous moment coming on the opening lap of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. Rosberg took the lead from Hamilton, who had started on pole, and Hamilton attempted to retake it down the inside into Turn 3. Rosberg moved right, forcing Hamilton onto the grass. Hamilton lost control and spun back into Rosberg, ending both their races in the gravel. The incident became a major turning point in their already bitter rivalry.

Daniel Ricciardo & Max Verstappen – Azerbaijan 2018

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen had a fairly cordial relationship at Red Bull — until the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After losing fourth place to Verstappen during pit stops, Ricciardo attempted an overtake down the main straight. Verstappen made a late defensive move into Turn 1, leaving Ricciardo unable to avoid a collision as he crashed into the back of his teammate. Both retired from the race, with Ricciardo later admitting that Red Bull’s handling of the aftermath influenced his decision to leave for Renault at the end of the season.

Sebastian Vettel & Charles Leclerc – Brazil 2019

When Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, Sebastian Vettel’s time at the team seemed numbered, as the Scuderia focused on the future with the young Monegasque driver. After several tense moments throughout the season, tensions fully boiled over at the Brazilian Grand Prix. On lap 66, battling for fourth place, Leclerc passed Vettel into Turn 1, only for the four-time champion to immediately fight back. A light touch approaching Turn 3 caused terminal damage to both cars, with each driver blaming the other in the aftermath.

Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon – Australia 2023

As soon as Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were announced as teammates at Alpine in 2023, sparks were inevitable. The pair had a long history together rising through the junior formulae, though they insisted they would work well together at the French team. However, old tensions resurfaced in Melbourne when the pair collided in spectacular fashion. After a late red flag restart, Ocon and Gasly collided exiting Turn 1 — Gasly had run wide into the grass and rejoined the track directly into his teammate’s path. Both cars retired on the spot, with Gasly later apologising to Ocon for the incident.

Which F1 teammate collision is your favourite? Are there any others you think deserve a spot on the list? Share your thoughts in the comments below!