The Finnish driver is currently without a race seat for 2025, having been let go by Sauber at the end of last year. He has since returned to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

His name has been floated as a possible candidate for Cadillac ahead of its debut season in 2026, with Bottas telling the Beyond the Grid podcast that he’d be a great fit for the team.

“I think they have a few drivers on the list,” he said. “I would imagine my experience will help, because now I’ve raced in three different teams.

“With one of the teams (we) had mega success. With Williams as well, (we) had some great results as well. So yeah, I hope I’m in a good position.

“For me, I actually see a very interesting project, something new to Formula 1, an American team with a maybe different view to the sport.

“If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting, because you can start from scratch. The team starts from zero and you could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go.

“That would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes.”

Bottas said he has set a timeline of around August to decide where he’ll end up in 2026, adding that he’s not finished with the sport just yet.

“I’m sitting here now without a race seat, not because of my own choice,” Bottas explained. “I definitely still feel – and that emotion was quite quick after I knew I wouldn’t get a seat for this year – that I’m not done yet with F1.”

The 10-time Grand Prix winner added that if an F1 race seat isn’t possible in 2026, he’s open to racing in other categories, with IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship both on his radar.

Bottas has also previously expressed interest in racing Supercars in Australia at some point in his career.

“I think I’ll be racing something,” he admitted. “I’ve raced since I was six years old. This is my first year since that I haven’t been racing, until this date at least – and I miss it.”

“At the moment, everything is wide open and I’m very open to anything. Sometimes it’s good to see where the wind takes you.”