The Finn, returning to the grid after spending 2025 as Mercedes’ reserve, has begun preparations at Cadillac’s base in Silverstone, where he underwent an initial seat fit and met team personnel as the operation continues to ramp up for its first season.

The 10-time grand prix winner with 246 starts to his name, said the moment carried added significance after months of anticipation following his signing earlier this year.

“I’m excited to be starting as a Cadillac Formula 1 Team driver – finally,” he said, calling it “a proud moment” as he begins “a new chapter back on the grid with a team that’s starting its journey in the sport.”

He acknowledged the scale of the task ahead but believes his experience will be central to Cadillac’s build-up.

He said he is “keen to use my experience to help the team now that I’m fully on board,” noting that seeing the early stages of the project come together “makes you realize the momentum of the project.”

The team continues to work toward firing up its first F1 car before Christmas, with a shakedown scheduled for January ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona from 26–30 January.

Cadillac recently borrowed Ferrari’s SF-23 for operational practice at Imola, where Bottas’ 2026 team-mate Sergio Perez took part.

For Bottas, he said the early preparations underlined the importance of establishing strong foundations in a team starting from scratch.

“It’s important to get the preparation right as these moments really are the first steps to getting us ready for the first test,” he said, adding: “I can’t wait to get the season started and go racing once again.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon said Bottas’ arrival marked a significant milestone in the operation’s development after months of planning.

“It’s great to finally have Valtteri onboard and integrated with the team,” he said.

“We’ve been planning for quite some time now, so it’s fantastic to see these moments happening ahead of our first season on track.”

Lowdon also praised the collective effort behind Cadillac’s entry.

“I’m proud of all the work everybody is doing in the team,” he said.

“Formula 1 is the greatest team game in the world and it’s times like this where you see the skills, talent and expertise we have, and how well such a talent like Valtteri will be at home.”

Bottas will partner Perez in Cadillac’s inaugural season, with both drivers set to sample the team’s maiden machine for the first time next month.